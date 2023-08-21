ADVERTISEMENT
Take A Look At Anushka Sen's Vacation Dairies Across The Globe With Family

Anushka Sen has traveled to several countries in the past few years. Today she shares a glimpse of her different vacation places across the globe with her parents.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Aug,2023 05:30:43
The sensational young actress Anushka Sen with her hard work, dedication, and constituency, has become one of the famous stars. She entered the industry as a child actor and won millions of hearts with her amazing performance. Along with success, she earned a lot of money. Making good use of time, the travel enthusiast plan to explore the world. And in the latest dump, she revealed the number of countries she has been to for vacation.

Anushka Sen’s Vacation Dairies With Fam.

Taking to her Instagram, the diva shared a series of pictures from her vacations with her family. The actress can be seen posing with her mother and father in different locations in the images. This time the actress is exploring the USA, her journey started in New York City on her birthday, and it continues with different places.

In her caption, the 21-year-old revealed that she has traveled to 15 countries till now with her two favorite people in the world, her mother and father. The places she explored include London, Dubai, Paris, Canada, to New York City. The beautiful smile on Sen’s face shows their adorable binding with each other.

Her caption says, “Around the world with my two most favourite people in the world. I love you both so much! We have traveled almost 15 countries together! And here’s to travelling the whole world together #senfamily”

Did you like Anushka Sen’s vacation dairies in the latest pictures? Please drop your thoughts in the comments.

