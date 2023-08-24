ADVERTISEMENT
Take Code From Anushka Sen To Slay In Denim Skirt, See Pics

Anushka Sen is a heartthrob social media sensation. She has a unique taste in fashion, and here, take code from her to ace the denim skirt style in the latest pictures.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Aug,2023 21:30:27
Take Code From Anushka Sen To Slay In Denim Skirt, See Pics 845500

Anushka Sen, the queen of heart and social media sensation, never fails to get us grooving over her style file. Be it her desi-ness in ethnic drapes or her chicness in western wear, she has always topped the fashion chart. Today, with her new casual avatar, she is giving cues to style denim skirts.

Anushka Sen’s Code To Slay In Denim Skirt

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka gives her fans a sneak peek into her slayer denim style. The diva in the picture donned a charcoal denim mini skirt, which she teamed, complementing her look with a white printed shirt. To make her style a statement with makeup and accessories.

Anushka styled her look, keeping her hair open; a pair of gold hoop earrings, winged eyeliner, and bold red lips rounded her stylish appearance. She donned a classy black watch in her hand, and transparent heels elevated her casual style. With the black handbag in her hand, she makes her look attractive.

While in the caption, she wrote, “Teri Aadat 2 releasing today at 6 pm!!!.” Teri Aadat is a new music video featuring Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam, and the song is sung by Abhi Dutt.

Take Code From Anushka Sen To Slay In Denim Skirt, See Pics 845496

Take Code From Anushka Sen To Slay In Denim Skirt, See Pics 845497

Take Code From Anushka Sen To Slay In Denim Skirt, See Pics 845498

Take Code From Anushka Sen To Slay In Denim Skirt, See Pics 845499

So, are you guys excited for the new release? And did you like her denim skirt style file? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

