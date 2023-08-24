Take Code From Anushka Sen To Slay In Denim Skirt, See Pics

Anushka Sen, the queen of heart and social media sensation, never fails to get us grooving over her style file. Be it her desi-ness in ethnic drapes or her chicness in western wear, she has always topped the fashion chart. Today, with her new casual avatar, she is giving cues to style denim skirts.

Anushka Sen’s Code To Slay In Denim Skirt

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka gives her fans a sneak peek into her slayer denim style. The diva in the picture donned a charcoal denim mini skirt, which she teamed, complementing her look with a white printed shirt. To make her style a statement with makeup and accessories.

Anushka styled her look, keeping her hair open; a pair of gold hoop earrings, winged eyeliner, and bold red lips rounded her stylish appearance. She donned a classy black watch in her hand, and transparent heels elevated her casual style. With the black handbag in her hand, she makes her look attractive.

While in the caption, she wrote, “Teri Aadat 2 releasing today at 6 pm!!!.” Teri Aadat is a new music video featuring Anushka Sen and Siddharth Nigam, and the song is sung by Abhi Dutt.

So, are you guys excited for the new release? And did you like her denim skirt style file? Let us know in the comments.