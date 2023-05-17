Take the quirky ‘desi girl’ fashion code from Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen keeps her ethnic fashion on check wearing a pretty embellished white outfit. The actress shared the exclusive look on her Instagram stories, giving us nothing but goals

Anushka Sen, the esteemed Indian actress and social media sensation, exudes a captivating fashion sense and style that distinguishes her in the limelight. Renowned for her youthful charm and effervescent personality, Anushka’s sartorial choices embody an exquisite blend of contemporary elegance and individuality.

Whether it’s her desi call or the videsi rundown, Sen has always been a stunner with her preppy fashion dos. The actress often keeps her fans stunned with her gorgeous pictures on social media handle, to keep us updated with her preppy fashion dos all the time.

Here’s how she stunned in her desi avatar like a queen

Anushka Sen’s style in desi wear

In the picture, we can see Anushka Sen wearing an ethnic yellow-white floral embellished dress. The actress completed the look with her long straight hair, sleek eyebrows and minimal eyes. She clicked the pictures inside her elevator. Sharing the look, she wrote, “Desi” in the caption. She carried a stylish ethnic sling bag.

As a prominent figure in the realm of social media influence, Anushka Sen regularly shares glimpses of her fashion-forward looks with her ardent followers. The actress also owns a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram handle.

Work Front

The actress became popular with her work in the show Baal Veer. With time the actress became popular nationwide given her strong acting prowess. She also got featured in several other tv shows and music videos too.