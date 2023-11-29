The Archie’s Album Launch: Khushi Kapoor stuns in multi-coloured ruffle dress

Khushi Kapoor caught everyone’s eye in a beautiful outfit by Gauri and Nainika. The dress was a mix of pink, blue, and green with off-shoulder style, a fitted waist, and lots of ruffles at the bottom. The whole look was all about chic vibes and glamour.

To amp up her beauty game, Khushi got the magic touch from makeup artist Natasha Nischol. She rocked nude eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, a glowing highlight, and a bold red lipstick. It was a flawless look that perfectly matched her vibrant outfit.

Hairstylist Avan Contractor added the finishing touches, giving Khushi’s locks soft curls left open at the sides. Completing the glam look were a pair of cute cherry-shaped stud earrings. Sharing the stunning photos, Khushi mentioned it was all for “The Archie’s album launch.” This latest fashion move from Khushi Kapoor cements her as a rising style icon in simple terms – she looked absolutely amazing!

About The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, known for her unique storytelling, “The Archies” is poised to deliver not just laughs but also a celebration of youth and music. With the backdrop of a musical journey intertwined with teenage comedy, this film is all set to capture the hearts of viewers, offering a vibrant and entertaining exploration into the world of young aspirations, dreams, and, of course, a bit of mischief. Get ready for a delightful cinematic escapade with “The Archies”!

The cast boasts a young and dynamic lineup, featuring Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.