Jannat Zubair and Mouni Roy are two of the leading stars from the industry. Both the actors have come a long way in terms of their career, and there’s no stopping from it. As of now, Jannat’s new song ‘babu shona mona’ has been earning immense praise from the netizens, given Jannat’s amazing singing abilities in the music video. Given that, Jannat has now shared a video on her social media handle, where we could spot her all in the vibe as she breaks a leg while dancing with Mouni Roy.

Jannat shared the video reel on her social media handle. We can see the two beauties dancing together to the song. Both the divas looking absolutely gorgeous in their casual avatars, slew it with their killer dance moves. Sharing the video, Jannat Zubair wrote, “With my absolute favouriteeeee I love you #BabuShonaMona” along with red love heart emojis.

Here take a look-

Coming to their fashion, we can Jannat Zubair wearing a stylish v-neck halter neck top. She teamed it with denim high-waist jeans. The actress completed the look with her long hairdo, gorgeous bright eyes and pink lips. On the other hand, Mouni Roy looked stunning in her red orange halter neck top that she teamed with black pants. The actress completed the look with wavy curls, dewy soft eyes and pink lips.

On the work front, while Jannat’s been earning praises with her new song, Mouni’s spectacular acting chops in the movie Brahmastra, earned her nationwide love. She portrayed the role of Junoon in the movie.