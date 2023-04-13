Anushka Sen is making it all global as of now. The actress with her obsession with K-pop culture has recently bagged two back-to-back K-dramas. The actress was recently in Seoul concerning her projects. However, while she now thrives as a star, her initial days when she auditioned for Baal Veer is where she roots to. The audition video now goes viral again.

Anushka Sen’s audition video

We can see Anushka Sen all young and innocent. She wore a beautiful pink peach T-shirt, with graphic prints. She completed the look with her long beautiful hair and teamed it with a cute hairband. The actress aced the audition like a pro in the video. Her expressions look on point. Her dialogue articulation already tells us that she was always destined to be the star she is today.

Anushka Sen In Baal Veer

Anushka portrayed a young girl in Baal Veer who aids the superhero Baal Veer in thwarting the evil powers that threaten humanity. Her participation in the programme received high praise, and among kids she became well-known.

Anushka has made appearances in a number of TV shows besides Baal Veer, including “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev” and “Internet Wala Love.” She is well-known on social media, where she has a huge following on sites like Instagram and TikTok in addition to performing.

In general, Anushka Sen’s depiction of Meher Dagli in Baal Veer is still regarded as one of the most iconic roles in Indian television history, and she is still well-liked by her followers.

