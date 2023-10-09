Working with Kartik Aaryan is a dream come true: Heer Achhra

Actress Heer Achhra is currently on cloud nine after having worked with heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. The actress recently did a commercial with him and has praises filled for him. While every actress wants to work with a talented performer like Kartik, Heer’s checklist is getting ticked in right!!

Speaking about her experience working with Kartik, Heer says, “Kartik is such a humble and down-to-earth person to work with. It’s like my dream come true. It was a great experience and he didn’t make me feel like a newcomer ever during the shoot. He was supportive and quite helpful!! Dreams do come true… I hope to do a film with Kartik Aaryan soon. This is literally a surreal moment; from auditioning for his projects to now literally working beside him.”

On the work front, Heer has bagged a big-budget Telugu movie that’s untitled for now and she will also be seen making her Bollywood debut soon!!

Heer has shared screen with Tiger Shroff, and Stebin Ben in the past. She is also a paparazzi favourite as they keep spotting her in the town calling her a National Cutie!!

For the uninitiated, Heer was crowned the Most Desirable Woman Of 2018 by The Times Of India. She was also one of the finalists at FBB Femina and Miss Gujarat in the same year.

