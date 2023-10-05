Review of Star Bharat's Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu: Dark concept with good performances

Dil Se Di Dua.. Saubhagyavati Bhava was a huge show in terms of its cast, storyline and plot. The love story of Viraj Dobriyal was one of its kind and he created a mark for playing the most possessive and abusive husband naturally. Sriti Jha as the main protagonist in the tale was known as Jhanvi and later Sia in the tale. Her only sin was that Viraj was madly in love with her, to the extent of harming her. Now, cut to Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu, we see a replica of Viraj’s character in Raghav Jindal, the businessman in the field of making gaming apps. Whoever downloads his gaming app on the phone, loses his/her privacy and lets his/her life open for Raghav to see. This is how Siya gets drawn into the weird world of Raghav. He sees the Sarvagunn Sampann girl in Siya, who has all the qualities of being his lady love. He falls immensely in love with her. Raghav, we can say is Ataxophobic (which means he cannot resist anything being untidy and out of place around him). He seems to be a victim of OCD too, and can get vicious and aggressive to the extent of doing anything. His love for Siya is unmatched, but he never thinks for a second when he hurts/ humiliates/ tortures the same girl he loves.

The show is dark for the kind of torture that Raghav subjects his wife to!! Siya is asked to dance with her husband on a path filled with broken glass pieces. She is asked to stand in the middle of the road, facing the car coming towards her, in the wee hours of the night, to prove her love for Raghav. There are scenes where Viraj makes his man eat a milkshake prepared with cockroaches. There is also a scary scene where Raghav kills a lizard that scared Siya, and even ate it along with milk.

While we have Raghav torturing Siya day and night, we have Viraj Dobriyal being at his nasty best. He is on the lookout for a girl, and we wonder who she is. He holds a doll, which he calls as his baby. Seems like a connection from Season 1, where he lost his baby. Viraj’s intriguing connect with Siya’s family, especially her sister is really intriguing and exciting.

Coming to performances, the show is simply superb in terms of cast and performances. Dheeraj Dhoopar as Raghav Jindal steals the show!! His style of calling for his ‘Jaan’ haunts us even when we have finished watching the episode. Amandeep Sidhu as the sincere yet tortured wife is doing a great job. After seeing her in the role of a firefighter in her earlier show, it is a good choice that she has made to play the sobbing and frightful wife here. We await to see her change gears and give back in the right way to her husband though!!

Karnvir Bohra has literally started where he had left off years back!! He has gotten more vicious with his character and the story plot being given a tweak in the form of his search for a girl. It will be interesting to know if he is hunting for Siya and plans to get Siya out of Raghav’s life.

We await the big clash of the titans, Viraj Dobriyal and Raghav Jindal. Considering they are very similar to each other in attitude and behaviour and believe in showing their love for their wife by overpowering them and torturing them, this clash will be amazing to watch!!

An interesting connect that the channel has maintained in the new season is the names of the protagonists. Raghav and Sia were protagonists in the first season too, with Jhanvi being called Sia later in the show.

The scenes of Viraj and Unniyal, played by Ram Mehar Jangra are coming out really well. This is another combination that was present in the earlier season too.

Farida Dadi stands out from the rest of the cast. The show has fewer characters as of now, and this has kept the storyline crisp and enjoyable.

The pace at which the show’s plot is moving is very good. However, we wonder whether viewers will continue to watch the wife-beating and torturing scenes again and again. Torture is being meted out with Raghav finding new ways of atrocity!! Most of the audience will want the girl to somewhere down the line take the upper hand by showing her courage. Having said so, the concept of the show is dark and it will take time for the turnaround to happen!!

We at IWMBuzz.com credit 3 out of 5 stars!!