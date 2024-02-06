‘Black’ Flavour Rocks: OTT Gets Richer With This Cinematic Beauty On Netflix

The Cinematic brilliance of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Black’ surely lingered on in the minds of people who have seen it years back!! For the younger generation, seeking to explore more of the amazing treasures that Hindi Cinema has had, the medium of OTT has always come as the immediate answer!! But, for the Amitabh Bachchan fans and lovers of great Cinema, the film ‘Black’ eluded the OTT space until recently.

Yes, I vividly remember looking for the film Black on the OTT space, to relive this amazing piece of work with youngsters in the family. However, it was disappointing that my search yielded no results. That was the time when I wondered whether brilliant cinema of the yesteryears, for example, Black, had takers on the digital space or not!!

And within months, I received my answer!! 19 years after its release, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Black starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherji can be viewed with family, from the comforts of our homes on Netflix. This is a big announcement and an achievement of sorts, for a magical masterpiece that was archived. Black, getting a new life and spreading the vision of positivity among the younger sect of people is truly a win-win situation for Bollywood.

The story of an eccentric tutor Debraj, and how he resurrects the life of a violence-prone blind and deaf child Michelle is what Black is all about. Through this film, viewers realise the beauty of the colour Black, as it gives a phenomenal rendition of what this colour can do to uplift the morale of an individual. Its brilliant script, wonderful execution, and breathtaking cinematography, all of this could have only come from the ‘best filmmaker in the country’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Add to it, the awe-inspiring portrayals of Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherji and Ayesha Kapur, further added to the outcome, which was a beautiful homage to black artistry.

The euphoria around the film Black getting its first-ever digital release on Netflix has been huge. From actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherji, to Sanjay Leela Bhansali Films and Applause Entertainment (digital producers who have come on board), we have seen everyone spreading this news of Black getting its digital release.

A lot of anecdotes about the film have been shared on social media by various people associated with the film. One such shared by senior film journalist and critic, Bhawana Somaaya, was heartwarming. In the year 2006, when Screen announced Amitabh Bachchan to be the Winner of the Best Actor Award for Black, the thespian actor was in hospital. The ace journalist shared that it was an emotional moment when the trophy was carried to Big B’s home and presented to him by his director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his heroine Rani Mukherji. For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan won the National Award for Best Actor for the film Black.

Are you all ready to relive the magical journey of Debraj and Michelle? The outcome will be rewarding for sure. And the medium of OTT has gotten richer, by bringing such flawless cinema on board, to be watched by generations to come!!

Long live, the excellence of good Cinema!!