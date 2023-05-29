ADVERTISEMENT
The Inspection Review: Is A Moving Portrait Of Homophobia

'The Inspection' on Prime Video is currently receiving a lot of love and appreciation. Well, let's read this in-depth review by Subhash K Jha about this project that deals with Homophobia

Author: Subhash K Jha
29 May,2023 11:12:16
The Inspection (Prime Video)

Rating: * * *

There is an honesty and a cinematic subterfuge involved in the making of this not-routine film on a gay black man’s search to forge a sense of belonging in the American army. Honesty, because the protagonist’s journey is filled with moments of anguish and epiphany. And subterfuge , because the language of storytelling is mostly stereotypical: sensitive underdog joins the army, gets bullied,comes out stronger.

Richard Gere did dare to go there in An Officer & A Gentleman, and Lord knows how many underdog heroes since then. What makes Ellis(Jeremy Pope)’s journey memorable is his exceptional vulnerability.

Pope’s performance is a pitch perfect pastiche of pain and passion. As he conceals his sexual orientation during army training, we almost feel his rapid heartbeats and pounding pulse.The truth comes out in a shared shower episode where Ellis is humiliatingly and humblingly exposed. What follows is a spell of sadistic torture and ridicule that would break even the strongest.Which Ellis is not. As he tells a sympathetic fellow-recruit, “I have been looking after myself from the age of 16.”

Ellis is not new to homophobia. He has been a silent sufferer from childhood. Ellis’ mother Inez(Gabrielle Union, full of unexpressed unresolved hostility) cannot accept her son’s homosexuality.

“I will always love you as a son. But I cannot accept what you are,” she tells Ellis at the end of the harrowing journey from self-abnegation to a tentative peace with oneself.It is a story of immense self-actualization enlightenment told with a refreshing absence of smugness.

The protagonist’s journey never ceases to be relevant as he plods through acres of prescribed masculinity to arrive at a place where he can claim to be comfortable in his place.While Ellis’ rocky relationship with his immovable mother codifies the dramatic conflict , there is the other relationship with his sympathetic senior officer, a closeted gay man Rosales(Raul Castillo, electrifying) for whom Ellis feels a mix of revulsion, love, lust and gratitude.

It’s a complicated situation. Rendered in a language of empathy by writer-director Elegance Bratton who has faced all the conflicts trauma and debasement first-hand. Indeed, The Inspection conveys a pungent lived-in feeling. It doesn’t romanticize the protagonist’s ordeal. But it does make his journey seem more heroic than it must have been. It is never easy being a non-conformist especially in a patently masculine situation like the army.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

