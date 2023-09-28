Who’s Your Gynac? Review: Breaking taboos with dose of drama, wit and wisdom

Who’s Your Gynac?

Ensemble Cast: Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Vibha Chibber

Helmed By: Himali Shah

Rating: 4/5

“Who’s Your Gynac?” isn’t just about women; it’s about men too. It beckons male allies with open arms, underlining that healthcare knows no gender boundaries.

Produced and crafted by The Viral Fever (TVF) for Amazon MiniTV, helmed by Himali Shah, this five-episode gem introduces us to an ensemble of captivating characters, including Karishma Singh, Vibha Chibber and Aaron Arjun Koul in pivotal roles. And given that it is a Girlyapa creation, it doesn’t disappoint.

In a world where discussing women’s health often resembles a whispered secret, “Who’s Your Gynac?” strides in as a refreshing, unapologetic series that dismantles the societal taboos surrounding the words ‘sex’ and ‘vagina’. This perfectly curated show isn’t just about breaking boundaries; it’s about shattering them with style!

At its core, “Who’s Your Gynac?” revolves around the charismatic Dr. Vidushi, a quirky OB-GYN with a heart of gold, portrayed brilliantly by Saba Azad.

The heart of the narrative lies in the unique camaraderie between Dr. Vidushi and her two best friends, Swara and Mehr. Swara, eager to embrace motherhood, embarks on a quest for the perfect OB-GYN, while Vidushi enthusiastically volunteers to deliver her best friend’s baby – even if Swara isn’t entirely sold on the idea. Meanwhile, Mehr is the ideal of the carefree spirit, continuously pushing Vidushi to explore uncharted territories in her personal life.

…

Saba Azad as Vidushi

Vidushi isn’t just your run-of-the-mill gynaecologist; she’s a caring, upfront advocate for women’s health. She’s the doctor we all secretly wish we had – not just prescribing medicines but also providing unwavering emotional support. Her commitment to patient-doctor confidentiality is unwavering, exemplified when a 21-year-old, anxious about a delayed period, seeks her counsel. Vidushi assures her with grace and empathy, leaving no room for judgment.

This vibrant series doesn’t stop at demystifying gynaecological concerns; the series boldly confronts the elephant in the room – the dire need for ‘sex education’ in Indian schools.

It all gets noted during Vidushi’s visit to her alma mater, with the intention of educating young minds about menstruation, which takes an unexpected twist. The students are more intrigued by questions of ‘sex’ than the biological facts. Vidushi’s eagerness to enlighten them is abruptly interrupted by a prudish school teacher. Later, the same students clandestinely seek her counsel on ‘masturbation’ and more. It’s a stark revelation that the youth are well aware but also woefully misinformed. Vidushi’s informative discourse comes under fire from concerned parents, highlighting the persisting ignorance surrounding these topics.

Ever wondered what an ideal gynaecologist-patient relationship should be? Well, this show’s got it all figured out. Move over, etiquette lessons; it’s time for –

“Gynaecology 101: How to be awesome to your patients.”

In this crisp and engaging series, there’s the celebrity gynaecologist, Dr. Briganza, who barely has time to say hello to her patients, let alone listen to their questions. It’s a striking contrast to Vidushi’s compassionate approach. Swara’s visit to Dr Briganza’s clinic with Vidushi is an eye-opener, highlighting the importance of genuine doctor-patient relationships.

…

What intrigues me more is that it is all age-inclusive!

It’s inclusive enough to make your grandma chuckle while also causing your teenage niece to raise an eyebrow. It’s like a family dinner conversation, except no one’s arguing about politics!

…

So, what’s the verdict, you ask?

“Who’s Your Gynac?” isn’t just a series; it’s a revolution. It’s a spicy blend of humour, heart, and health. It’s a mirror reflecting the untouched corners of women’s health, and it does so with finesse. This show isn’t just about diagnosis; it’s about empowerment, education, and a dash of drama.

So, who’s your gynac? After watching this series, you’ll not only know but also applaud the very quirky yet lovable Dr. Vidushi. It’s time to embrace the conversation about women’s health and let the wisdom of “Who’s Your Gynac?” ring loud and clear in your ears.

Cheers to health, humour, and smashing those taboos, one episode at a time!