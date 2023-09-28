Digital | Editorial

Who’s Your Gynac? Review: Breaking taboos with dose of drama, wit and wisdom

Produced and crafted by The Viral Fever (TVF) for Amazon MiniTV, helmed by Himali Shah, this five-episode gem introduces us to an ensemble of captivating characters, including Karishma Singh, Vibha Chibber and Aaron Arjun Koul in pivotal roles.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 Sep,2023 15:36:00
Who’s Your Gynac? Review: Breaking taboos with dose of drama, wit and wisdom 856195

Who’s Your Gynac?

Ensemble Cast: Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Vibha Chibber

Helmed By: Himali Shah

Rating: 4/5

“Who’s Your Gynac?” isn’t just about women; it’s about men too. It beckons male allies with open arms, underlining that healthcare knows no gender boundaries.

Produced and crafted by The Viral Fever (TVF) for Amazon MiniTV, helmed by Himali Shah, this five-episode gem introduces us to an ensemble of captivating characters, including Karishma Singh, Vibha Chibber and Aaron Arjun Koul in pivotal roles. And given that it is a Girlyapa creation, it doesn’t disappoint.

In a world where discussing women’s health often resembles a whispered secret, “Who’s Your Gynac?” strides in as a refreshing, unapologetic series that dismantles the societal taboos surrounding the words ‘sex’ and ‘vagina’. This perfectly curated show isn’t just about breaking boundaries; it’s about shattering them with style!

At its core, “Who’s Your Gynac?” revolves around the charismatic Dr. Vidushi, a quirky OB-GYN with a heart of gold, portrayed brilliantly by Saba Azad.

The heart of the narrative lies in the unique camaraderie between Dr. Vidushi and her two best friends, Swara and Mehr. Swara, eager to embrace motherhood, embarks on a quest for the perfect OB-GYN, while Vidushi enthusiastically volunteers to deliver her best friend’s baby – even if Swara isn’t entirely sold on the idea. Meanwhile, Mehr is the ideal of the carefree spirit, continuously pushing Vidushi to explore uncharted territories in her personal life.

Saba Azad as Vidushi

Vidushi isn’t just your run-of-the-mill gynaecologist; she’s a caring, upfront advocate for women’s health. She’s the doctor we all secretly wish we had – not just prescribing medicines but also providing unwavering emotional support. Her commitment to patient-doctor confidentiality is unwavering, exemplified when a 21-year-old, anxious about a delayed period, seeks her counsel. Vidushi assures her with grace and empathy, leaving no room for judgment.

This vibrant series doesn’t stop at demystifying gynaecological concerns; the series boldly confronts the elephant in the room – the dire need for ‘sex education’ in Indian schools.

It all gets noted during Vidushi’s visit to her alma mater, with the intention of educating young minds about menstruation, which takes an unexpected twist. The students are more intrigued by questions of ‘sex’ than the biological facts. Vidushi’s eagerness to enlighten them is abruptly interrupted by a prudish school teacher. Later, the same students clandestinely seek her counsel on ‘masturbation’ and more. It’s a stark revelation that the youth are well aware but also woefully misinformed. Vidushi’s informative discourse comes under fire from concerned parents, highlighting the persisting ignorance surrounding these topics.

Ever wondered what an ideal gynaecologist-patient relationship should be? Well, this show’s got it all figured out. Move over, etiquette lessons; it’s time for –

“Gynaecology 101: How to be awesome to your patients.”

In this crisp and engaging series, there’s the celebrity gynaecologist, Dr. Briganza, who barely has time to say hello to her patients, let alone listen to their questions. It’s a striking contrast to Vidushi’s compassionate approach. Swara’s visit to Dr Briganza’s clinic with Vidushi is an eye-opener, highlighting the importance of genuine doctor-patient relationships.

What intrigues me more is that it is all age-inclusive!

It’s inclusive enough to make your grandma chuckle while also causing your teenage niece to raise an eyebrow. It’s like a family dinner conversation, except no one’s arguing about politics!

So, what’s the verdict, you ask?

“Who’s Your Gynac?” isn’t just a series; it’s a revolution. It’s a spicy blend of humour, heart, and health. It’s a mirror reflecting the untouched corners of women’s health, and it does so with finesse. This show isn’t just about diagnosis; it’s about empowerment, education, and a dash of drama.

So, who’s your gynac? After watching this series, you’ll not only know but also applaud the very quirky yet lovable Dr. Vidushi. It’s time to embrace the conversation about women’s health and let the wisdom of “Who’s Your Gynac?” ring loud and clear in your ears.

Cheers to health, humour, and smashing those taboos, one episode at a time!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Amazon miniTV presents TVF’s ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’, a light-hearted drama that aims to break the myths surrounding women’s personal health 855283
Amazon miniTV presents TVF’s ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’, a light-hearted drama that aims to break the myths surrounding women’s personal health
Amazon miniTV drops the trailer for its upcoming teen drama ‘Campus Beats' 853505
Amazon miniTV drops the trailer for its upcoming teen drama ‘Campus Beats’
Amazon miniTV announces ‘Builders - An Inside story of a modern-day gym! Trailer out now! 852842
Amazon miniTV announces ‘Builders – An Inside story of a modern-day gym! Trailer out now!
Amazon miniTV gears up for a teen drama laced with dance, rivalry, love, and lot more as it takes you down the college lanes with Campus Beats 851697
Amazon miniTV gears up for a teen drama laced with dance, rivalry, love, and lot more as it takes you down the college lanes with Campus Beats
Exclusive: Ankur Nayyar to feature in Amazon miniTV's series helmed by Neeraj Pandey 849506
Exclusive: Ankur Nayyar to feature in Amazon miniTV’s series helmed by Neeraj Pandey
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Amazon miniTV's upcoming series 849056
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Amazon miniTV’s upcoming series

Latest Stories

Shah Rukh Khan's Double Delight: Films Where King Khan Starred In Dual Roles 856253
Shah Rukh Khan’s Double Delight: Films Where King Khan Starred In Dual Roles
The Vaccine War Review: Nana Patekar carries a riveting narrative of India’s ‘scientific’ triumph 856238
The Vaccine War Review: Nana Patekar carries a riveting narrative of India’s ‘scientific’ triumph
Ektaa R Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead of 'Thank You For Coming' Release 856205
Ektaa R Kapoor Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja Ahead of ‘Thank You For Coming’ Release
Lakshay Chaudhary: A Digital Sensation Inspiring Millions 856211
Lakshay Chaudhary: A Digital Sensation Inspiring Millions
Katha Ankahee update: Maaya threatens to expose Katha's dark secret to Aarav, Katha stunned   856209
Katha Ankahee update: Maaya threatens to expose Katha’s dark secret to Aarav, Katha stunned  
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj 856186
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Read Latest News