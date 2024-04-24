3 Weeks After Its Theatre Release, Devarakonda Film Goes On OTT

THE Vijay Deverakonda, as he likes to call himself, is staring at three back-to-back flops, one bigger than the other.

His latest release The Family Star has turned out to be an even bigger disaster than his last release Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu which was a total loss.

Now, exactly three weeks after its theatrical release, The Family Star will be on the OTT platform. It starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 26.

Producer Dil Raju who had cut a lucrative deal with Amazon prior to the film’s theatre release says, “The Family Star is an exceptional film meant for the entire family, with outstanding performances by Vijay and Mrunal Thakur, and masterful direction by Parasuram. The film has received immense love from audiences upon release in cinemas, and now premiering it on Prime Video we hope will love it just as much or more.”

The producer seems to be existing in a cuckoo land where The Family Star has received “immense love” from the audience. In reality, it is a complete loss and has put the producer in the red by a huge amount.

Distributors have demanded to be compensated for their heavy losses. And apparently Dil Raju and Deverakonda have agreed to bail out the financially distressed distributors.

According to sources, producer Dil Raju had a showdown with director Parasuram for making a film that is, in spirit, a a mere extension of what Parasuram did with Deverakonda earlier in Geetha Govindam.