A Night To Remember: ‘Heeramandi’ premiere night was a star-studded affair with the biggest of stars coming in

The premiere night of Heeramandi, the highly anticipated project by renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, proved to be a star-studded extravaganza, captivating the attention of Bollywood’s biggest luminaries. Held amidst glitz and glamour, the event saw the arrival of an array of Bollywood celebrities, adding to the allure of the evening.

One of the standout moments of the night was the heartwarming reunion between Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Their collaboration in the past has yielded iconic films, and their presence together at the Heeramandi premiere only served to heighten the anticipation surrounding the project.

The red carpet was graced by the presence of several prominent stars, including Mrunal Thakur, Kapil Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Vicky Kaushal, Pooja Hegde, among others. Each celebrity exuded grace and sophistication as they posed against the breathtaking Heeramandi set-up, reflecting the opulence and grandeur synonymous with Bhansali’s cinematic vision.

The Heeramandi premiere night not only celebrated the talent and creativity of those involved in the project but also served as a testament to the enduring allure of Bollywood’s glitzy events. With the promise of Bhansali’s trademark grandeur and compelling storytelling, Heeramandi is set to arrive on Netflix next week and add another feather to the filmmaker’s illustrious cap.

The show has a grand setting as you expect from Bhansali and spawns eight episodes. It also marks the first time Bhansali is working with Manisha Koirala after over 25 years since Khamoshi: The Musical, which was Bhansali’s debut as a director.