Alia Bhatt introduced to the other girl in Ranbir Kapoor’s life on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’?

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with a new season and that is all set to kick off with the cast and crew of the upcoming mega film, Jigra. Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, director Vasan Bala and producer Karan Johar will be seen coming on to the show as a part of the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 on the streaming platform, Netflix.

As now would anticipate, there will be a huge dose of fun, laughter and madness that ensues owing to multiple gags, and Kapil Sharma’s team of comedians – Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek showcasing their antics. The promo of the same was recently released and that itself showed a plethora of fun moments and anecdotes packed in.

On the one hand, when Johar was asked if Bhatt is her friend, daughter or aunt, the producer responded by saying she is her first daughter. Then, Bhatt, Raina and Johar were seen playing the headphones game where music is playing loud in your ears and you have to try to understand what the other person is saying by reading their lips. Then of course, came a moment which caught the attention of everyone where Sharma revealed that there is another girl in Bhatt’s husband and actor, Ranbir Kapoor’s life and he will be introducing her to Bhatt on the show itself.

A shocked Bhatt asked if he had called her there. It was Sunil Grover’s character of Dafli, who had a moment with Kapoor in the previous season of the show. This was met with immense laughter from Bhatt and everyone.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 begins streaming on Netflix 21st of September 2024 onwards.