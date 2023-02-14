Saif Ali Khan will headline a webseries based on the Nordic crime drama The Bridge. The Hindi version will be jointly produced by Saif Ali Khan and Endemol Shine India.

The rest of the cast for this gripping crime drama is work in progress.

The Bridge which was originally written by Hans Rosenfeldt is a crime drama which has so far completed four seasons in its native language. A joint Swedish-Danish production it has been aired in more than a hundred countries so far.

Saif hopes to further build his fan-base on the OTT with the Indian adaptation of The Bridge after the spectacularly successful Sacred Games.

Speaking on this exciting series’ desi adaptation Saif spoke exclusively to this writer: “The web is just blowing up these days in terms of creativity and realism in drama … really showing us and telling it like it is … that’s the most exciting thing about the series. Great roles etc … but the ability to really push creativity and honesty is the biggest excitement for me . The Bridge has been a great show in many contexts and it lends itself beautifully to India. I know endemol and Rishi Negi will ensure this is a product that clears the bar that is right now set pretty high.”