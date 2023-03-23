Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday are two of the most loved actors in the Hindi entertainment industry at present. Both of them are loved immensely by one and all. Right now, we have a really good update for all their fans.

#PrimeBae and Prime Video super-fan, Varun Dhawan, is back again with a fresh new update on the streaming service’s upcoming series, Call Me Bae. In a fun video shared by Varun, he introduced Ananya Panday as Bae in the upcoming Amazon Original scripted series Call Me Bae. In the video, Ananya can be seen channelling her inner fashionista, schooling Varun on the nuances of fashion and couture in a vibrant monologue, as they announce the upcoming Amazon Original Series, which has just commenced filming.

A billionaire fashionista, Bae, (played by Ananya Panday), is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal. She has to fend for herself, for the first time ever. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers, Call Me Bae is being directed by Collin D’Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, Call Me Bae will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

