Exclusive: Bhagyashree to be a part of Disney+ Hotstar’s Kaphal

Bhagyashree, the talented actress, who made her film debut in the 1989 commercially successful Hindi film Maine Pyar Kiya, starring alongside Salman Khan where she played Suman, is all set to entertain her fans in a new web series. As per a reliable source, the actress will be seen in ‘Kaphal’, a web series commissioned by Himshrri Films and Disney+ Hotstar.

Arushi Nishank initiated her production house, ‘Himshrri Films’, a few years ago, and produced ‘Kaphal’. As the producer of Kaphal, Arushi reflected on the challenging yet inspiring journey, emphasising the demanding work required every day to turn this dream into reality. The web series is directed by Prem Mistry, who has helmed several popular shows and films.

Kaphal boasts a stellar cast, including Divyendu Sharma, Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak and Kusha Kapila. Kaphal is an effort to reconnect the people of Uttarakhand with their state. As many as 150 local artists are involved in the web series. Along with this, the music and beauty of the mountains will be shown to the world through the show. The web series will be shot in various locations in Nainital

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Aditi Govitrikar, Atul Srivastava and Ishtiyak Khan being part of the abovementioned project.

We buzzed Bhagyashree and the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar but did not get revert.

