Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Bhagyashree stages drama at Aashka’s house; demands Sai back

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) missing his daughter Sai. On the other hand, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) got to know that she cannot adopt a kid. Rajat taunted Savi for her sorrow, and even told her that she was responsible for ruining his life.

The upcoming drama will see Bhagyashree (Pallavi Pradhan) missing her granddaughter a lot. She will be seen going to Aashka’s (Kaveri Priyam) house and pleading with her to give back Sai. When Aashka will be adamant, Bhagyashree will get aggressive and will throw jewels and money at Aashka, and will ask her to give her back Sai. Bhagyashree will further be shocked to see Savi with Sai. Bhagyashree will hurl abuses at Savi. If this is not enough, Rajat will also appear at Aashka’s premises. He will call Savi a person who has destroyed his happiness.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.