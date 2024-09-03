Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Bhagyashree accusing Savi of going against #MissionBoycottRajat. Read it here.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the entire Thakkar family boycotting Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) after he showed his irresponsible behaviour of hitting Sai and also bringing another child from school, thinking it was Sai. Rajat’s father and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) wanted to teach Rajat a lesson. Rajat’s father ordered all in his family to not talk to Rajat, not give him food etc.

Even when he was not given food by the family, Rajat behaved as though it did not affect him. The upcoming episode will see Bhagyashree pining for her son and going with food to the office. She will notice food boxes on his table indicating that there was breakfast, snacks and lunch in them. Bhagyashree will think that Savi gave Rajat food and will come home and fight with Savi. Savi will be shocked at the accusation coming her way and will say that she did not give food.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.