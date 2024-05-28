Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Disney+ Hotstar series Gunaah

Young actor Gantavya Sharma who has featured in projects Imlie, Maitree, Kohraa, Aashaon Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se, has shot for an interesting web series which is to be launched soon. He will be a part of the cast of Disney+ Hoststar’s project Gunaah, starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti. The series created by Anirudh Pathak and directed by Anil Senior, will premiere on 3 June on Disney+ Hotstar. Gunaah is backed by Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd with Sukesh Dev Motwani, Mautik Tolia, and Persis Siganporia as the producers.

The series is set in a world where betrayal and mystery collide, presenting the story of a man whose existence is shrouded in secrecy. Gashmeer Mahajani essays the role of Abhimanyu, a gambler fuelled by his desire for vengeance. He is out there to blur the lines between right and wrong, friends and enemies, mercy and retribution, according to the official plotline.

We now hear of child actor Gantavya Sharma playing a vital role in the cast.

As per a reliable source, “Gantavya will be playing the role of Surbhi Jyoti’s son in the series.”

We buzzed Gantavya but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

