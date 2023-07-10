Exclusive: Content creator Neel Salekar to be a part of web series Constable Girpade

Neel Salekar, who is a popular content creator on the digital platform, is all set to entertain his fans in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor has bagged web show Constable Girpaade.

Producer, Director, Screenwriter Saad Khan is working on the Constable Girpade web series. Firstaction Studios produce the series in association with Culture Machine. Saad Khan has created and directed the series Humble Politician Nograj, was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios. It premiered on Voot.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Vrajesh Hirjee, Gaurav Gera, Khushaal Pawaar and Chandni Bhabhda being part of this web series.

Read Here: Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

Read Here: Exclusive: Gaurav Gera joins Vrajesh Hirjee in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

Read Here: Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade

Read Here: Exclusive: Content creator Chandni Bhabhda bags Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

We buzzed Neel but did not get to hear from him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: A success story: ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ becomes 3rd most earned film of the year, mints 5.25 Cr. on Sunday! Total amounts to 66.06 Cr. Nett.

Also Read: StarPlus Brings A New Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Produced By Rajan Shahi For Its Audience A Story Asking If Age Is A Barrier In Love And Life?