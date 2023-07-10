ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Content creator Neel Salekar to be a part of web series Constable Girpade

Neel Salekar, who is a popular content creator on the digital platform, has been roped in for an upcoming web series Constable Girpade by Saad Khan.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Jul,2023 12:29:34
Neel Salekar, who is a popular content creator on the digital platform, is all set to entertain his fans in a new web series. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor has bagged web show Constable Girpaade.

Producer, Director, Screenwriter Saad Khan is working on the Constable Girpade web series. Firstaction Studios produce the series in association with Culture Machine. Saad Khan has created and directed the series Humble Politician Nograj, was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios. It premiered on Voot.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Vrajesh Hirjee, Gaurav Gera, Khushaal Pawaar and Chandni Bhabhda being part of this web series.

We buzzed Neel but did not get to hear from him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

