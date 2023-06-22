Exclusive: Content creator Chandni Bhabhda bags Saad Khan's web series Constable Girpade

Chandni Bhabhda who is a law student, all of a sudden turned into a social media sensation for mimicking Alia Bhatt in a digital video. She got famous overnight with her video going viral. Now, Chandni is all set to enter into the acting field. Chandni who is a digital creator will now be seen in an upcoming web series. She will be part of Saad Khan helmed web series Constable Girpade.

Producer, Director, Screenwriter and Improv Comedian Saad Khan is presently working on this web series titled Constable Girpade. The series is produced by Firstaction Studios in association with Culture Machine. Saad Khan has created and directed the series. Saad Khan’s earlier OTT project Humble Politician Nograj, was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios. It premiered on Voot.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about senior actor Vrajesh Hirjee, Gaurav Gera being part of this web series. We also wrote about popular digital content creator Khushaal Pawaar playing the lead in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

Exclusive: Gaurav Gera joins Vrajesh Hirjee in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade

We now hear of Chandni playing an important role in the series.

We buzzed Chandni but did not get to hear from her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.