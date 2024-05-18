Vote Now: Viral King Of The Year: Ankush Bahuguna, Yashraj Mukhate, Be YouNick, Munawar Faruqui, Awez Darbar, Karan Sonawane (Focused Indian), Neel Salekar, RJ Abhinav

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Viral King Of The Year category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Ankush Bahuguna - He is a popular Indian content creator who creates content related to lifestyle, comedy, beauty, travel, and skincare. He is also the first Indian beauty creator with his own YouTube show. Besides that, he recently walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing his excellence in fashion and beauty.

Yashraj Mukhate - Whether Kokilaben's 'Kaun Tha' or Shehnaaz Gill's 'Sadda Kutta Tommy,' his every remix creation becomes an instant internet meme. He is an Indian music producer, composer, YouTuber, and a popular social media influencer. He is known for creating viral parodical videos.

Be YouNick - He is one of the most famous YouTubers and influencers, and his real name is Nikunj Lotia. His comedic videos and entertaining content make him a favorite of many, and he has a massive fan base on several social media platforms.

Munawar Faruqui - He is the ruler of hearts and is known for his stand-up comedy. Besides that, his rapping also makes his favorite of many. However, he became the talk of the town, winning Bigg Boss 17. Earlier, he won the first season on Lock Upp.

Awez Darbar - He is a popular Indian content creator with over 31 million followers on Instagram. His reels on viral songs and memes keep him on top. He also creates content on travel, dance, acting, and comedy.

Karan Sonawane (Focused Indian) - He is one of India's favorite content creators, and his stage name is Focused Indian. He creates humorous and relatable content, which makes his audience his fans.

Neel Salekar - With his comedic timing and unique content, he makes the audience laugh. He is one of the famous influencers in town. He has massive fandom on his different social media platforms.

RJ Abhinav - With his witty humor and out-of-the-box content, Abhinav entertains the audience. His first video went viral was a parody of DJs at Indian weddings, which went viral. He is best at his work and never ceases to make his fans Burt's out laughing.

