Versatile actor Sanjeev Vats will be part of the cast of Producer Saurabh Tewari's upcoming web series titled Dehati Ladke. You can read this exclusive news here.

Versatile actor Sanjeev Vats who has featured in projects Gangs of Wasseypur and Dahaad, is presently shooting for Producer Saurabh Tewari’s new web series. The series titled Dehati Ladke, will be a web series, based on youth and romance. The project is based on a best-selling novel by a famous author. Talks are presently on for the series to launch on a big and noted OTT platform.

We now hear of Sanjeev Vats playing a crucial role in the series.

We buzzed Sanjeev but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Saurabh Tewari, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has earlier produced the Sony LIV series Love J Action and Lakhan Leela Bhargava for Jio Cinema.

