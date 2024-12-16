Exclusive: Dishank Arora to feature in web series Swipe Crime

Actor Dishank Arora who has been featured in projects like Jiji Maa, Ek Boond Ishq, Dhappa etc, will be seen in the upcoming web series Swipe Crime. Produced by Harsh Mainra, Prashant Shinde, and Jyoti Chouhan under the banner of Versatile Motion Pictures, “Swipe Crime” is directed by Harsh Mainra. The eight-episode thriller follows a group of college students who uncover a massive dating app scam operating within their university. Their pursuit of justice leads them to face unexpected challenges, testing their relationships and resolve as they navigate the complexities of uncovering the truth.

The ensemble cast includes Faisal Malik, Diksha Singh, Malvika Raj, Rishabh Chaddha, Sanyam Sharma, Riya Deepsi, Vishakha Pandey, Gouri Agarwal, Hardik Thakkar, Nihal Nischal, Prabhat Maruvada, Prabhneet Singh, Mugdha Agarwal, Simran Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and Gagan Gupta. Featuring a dynamic young cast, and an intense storyline, even the posters of the show are far from ordinary. Focussed on different actors of the cast, the posters talk about the dark world of cyber crime. Each poster tells a story capturing the show’s intense vibe. It features the young cast set against a university campus backdrop, hinting at the mystery and drama awaiting audiences.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Dishank Arora will play a celebrity cricketer in the series, which will be a cameo role. The series will stream on Amazon MX Player.

We buzzed Dishank but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.