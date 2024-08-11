Exclusive: Harshita Gaur and Param Singh to come together for Yash Patnaik’s youtube channel Freshh Mint

Tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the youth, Inspire Films’ latest venture, YouTube channel Freshh Mint is all set to unrol!! Launching right with the channel, is its first show Aukaat Se Zyaada. The poster launch will be held on 12th of August.

Aukaat Se Zyaada is a gripping web series that dives into the lives of young adults navigating the challenges and aspirations of modern life. The first two episodes promise to deliver intense, relatable stories that will leave viewers eagerly anticipating more.

Freshh Mint will feature a mix of long-form and short-form web series, along with quick-hit content called “Mint Shots,” all designed to resonate with the vibrant and diverse youth of India.

The latest we hear is Harshita Gaur and Param Singh, the popular pair from Yash Patnaik’s hit show Sadda Haq, are making a comeback together with this show.

Param Singh is an Indian actor best known for Ishq Par Zor nahi and Black Coffee.

Harshita Gaur is known for Mirzapur, Puncch Beat, Happily ever After, Jehanabad-of Love and war.

We messages Harshita and Param and the Producer but did not get through.

They have been popular online and social media too. The audiences will be thrilled to see this popular youth pair together again.