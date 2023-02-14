The giant platform Netflix is gearing up for a new web series named CA Topper Tribhuvan Mishra. The series is being directed by Gullak fame Director Amrit Raj Gupta. It is produced by Rangeela Pictures.

We at IWMBuzz.com has exclusively reported about Manav Kaul, Jitin Gulati, Tillotama Shome, Hardika Sharma, Shamik Abbas, Kalpesh Rajgor, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Sunil Saraswat, Naina Sareen, Shubhrajyoti Barat, Kumar Saurabh, Ashok Pathak, and Vidhaan Sharma being part of the project.

Now, we hear talented actor Inderjeet Modi, who has earlier entertained the masses in projects like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Aashiqana 2, and Ardh will be part of the above-mentioned series.

We buzzed the actor and the spokesperson at Netflix but did not get revert on the same.

