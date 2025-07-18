Exclusive Interview: ‘Jitin Gulati’s’ Inspiring Story From Navy Roots to Bollywood

Jitin Gulati’s journey is completely different. He went from a naval family to corporate banking and then to the glittering world of Bollywood. He was born on 8 April 1980 in Delhi. His father was an officer in the Indian Navy, while his mother was a teacher. Jitin, who grew up in Faridabad, attended Apeejay School and then graduated in Commerce from Hansraj College, University of Delhi.

He was active on stage since college and participated enthusiastically in art-related activities. After completing his studies, he worked as a corporate banking professional in HSBC Bank for about 8 years. But even during this time, the artist within him did not sit quietly. Along with his job in the bank, he took acting training from renowned gurus like Barry John, Faizal Alkazi, and Amal Allana, and also mastered jazz dance from Danceworks (Ashley Lobo).

When asked how he got inclined towards acting, coming from a Navy background and an environment like Faridabad, Jitin said, “I have been a true blue Hindi film geek since childhood. There is not one moment where I decided that I wanted to do this, but I was unconsciously plotting to get to this place.”

In 2009, he quit his job at HSBC and entered the modeling world.

He says that the turning point of his life came when he got a break in Eros International and Anubhav Sinha’s film Warning 3D. After this, he proved his acting prowess in projects like MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Inside Edge, 24 India Season 2.

Jitin Gulati shared the screen with Kajol in the recently released film Maa. About this experience, he said, “Observing her work and watching her perform was a huge learning… her focus, sharpness and understanding of the scene is truly commendable. She not only does her work but also makes it easier for the co-actors to do their best. Full credit to her for helping me find my rhythm and making our scenes look effortless.”

Talking about his career’s struggles, he said that despite being an outsider, he never doubted himself. He believes that it is not the struggle but the love for work that has kept him on this path. “I feel if you truly love something… you will get back at it even after failures. My drive is not fuelled by the struggle or the difficulties I encounter but by the love of the work I do. I cannot see myself doing anything else but this.”

Today, when the audience has started appreciating his work, he himself is looking for a special kind of script. He said, “I really wish a good love story comes my way.”

In his journey so far, he has worked with many talented artists, who have also inspired him a lot.

“I have been very fortunate to have worked with the best of actors in Films, OTT, and TV commercials. The qualities that make them who they are are common – relentless focus, rigour, and an immeasurable passion for their work. I always remember these whenever I feel down and out.”

Jitin believes that when your intention is true, the paths start opening automatically. He told that some interesting characters are coming to him right now, for which he is very excited, “Will surely share more as and when the announcements are made. But yes I am very excited about the roles that are coming my way. They are varied and some standout characters.”

Coming from the corporate sector, going through theatre and training, and then standing in front of the camera with confidence, Jitin Gulati has proved that with hard work, patience, and passion, any dream can be fulfilled.

