EXCLUSIVE: Jitendra Kumar opens up on being called ‘Shah Rukh Khan of OTT’

Kota Factory Season 3 was released several days ago and has gone on to attain a lot of love for this new season which delves into new avenues while also leaving behind some heart-breaking moments as well.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, actors Jitendra Kumar and Tillotama Shome (the new entrant in Season 3), and director Pratish Mehta sat down for a special chat, where Shome talked about being excited to be a part of Season 3, director Pratish Mehta talked about being consistent with Season 3 and that being a challenge.

The one specific part that stood out from the long chat was that of Jitendra Kumar when he was asked about fan comments, the one specific one allotting Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya as the Shah Rukh Khan of OTT.

To this, Kumar said, “I only take this as a compliment, and I don’t think I have any other answer to that. It obviously means a lot. People name-drop a lot as we know, even in casual conversations we have heard people say, ‘tu apneap ko Shah Rukh samajta hai kya?, tu apne aap ko Amitabh samajta hai kya?’ – especially when you tell someone that you want to be an actor. And that has without a doubt, happened with me as well.”

He added, “Hence when someone says things like this and people give such compliments, you feel great about it. Of course, I don’t take it seriously but you just reminisce moments like this where people used to say things like that and are no saying things like this. Life is full of surprises, but it goes on.”

Interviewed by Sweta Gupta

Tillotama Shome was quick to add, “When you think of Shah Rukh, you think of LOVE. And when I think of Jeetu Bhaiya – this creation from these guys, I feel he is the embodiment of love, and that is the parallel I draw.”