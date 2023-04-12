Actor Satish Badal who was last seen in the Netflix series Khakee in the role of Tola Singh, looks forward to his next set of projects. While he will be seen in the upcoming ZEE5 film Mrs. Undercover starring Radhika Apte, he has also signed up for BBC’s next!!

We hear that Satish Badal will be seen in the BBC project titled Shekhar Home, which will be the desi adaptation of Sherlock Holmes. As per reports, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Desi version will have Kay Kay Menon playing Sherlock Holmes, with Ranvir Shorey essaying the role of Dr Watson.

The crime thriller series is being directed by popular Bengali director Srijit Mukherji. The series will stream on a major OTT platform, the name of which has not been disclosed yet.

We now hear of Satish Badal playing an interesting role in the series. Mrs Undercover, which he is part of, is slated for release on 14 April.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.