Exclusive: Krunal Pandit bags web series Dil Logical

Krunal Pandit who was part of the cast of Pandya Store has bagged a new web series which is titled Dil Logical. Read to know about this news here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Oct,2023 13:50:29
Actor Krunal Pandit who is a known name in the TV and film circuit was last seen on TV in Pandya Store. The actor is noted for his portrayals in films Bajrangi Bhaijaan, OMG: Oh My God, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga etc. We recently wrote about him bagging a prime role in the web series Plot 1/2, which was produced by Rusk Media, for the upcoming OTT platform, Epic 2.0. We also wrote exclusively about the actor featuring in the Sushmita Sen starrer web series Aarya in its third season which is much-anticipated.

Now we hear of Krunal Pandit bagging a new web series, titled Dil Logical. This youth-based series is presently underway with its shoot.

As per a reliable source, “Krunal Pandit will play one of the main characters in the show and will be part of the family setup of the youth involved.”

We buzzed Krunal but did not get through to him.

This project Dil Logical will be for a noted OTT platform, the process of its finalization is happening now. Dil Logical is produced by K Silent Productions.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

