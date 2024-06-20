Exclusive: Kunal Madhiwala bags Amazon miniTV’s Couple Goals 5

Actor Kunal Madhiwala who was recently seen in the OTT projects Jee Karda and Project Hawks, will be seen playing a very different character in Amazon miniTV’s popular series Couple Goals for its new edition. As we know, Couple Goals will come up with its Season 5 on Amazon miniTV, for which work is happening at a fast pace.

Kunal will have a different look for this story, is what we hear. We hear that he had to shed weight to play the role. The role came with its own complexities as it was a geeky, comic character.

Couple Goals has brought in an interesting lineup of actors for its 5th edition. There was news earlier of Shivangi Joshi, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, Karan Wahi and Harsh Beniwal being part of one of the stories for Couple Goals 5.

We buzzed Kunal but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service known for its diverse and rich selection of original and dubbed content is gearing up to unveil exciting news for a much wider audience with its latest announcement. Expanding its reach, the streaming service has launched an extensive bouquet of over 200 shows and movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.