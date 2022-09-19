Senior actor Manoj Bakshi who has featured in films Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Delhi Belly, Madaari etc, is presently working on a web series for JAR Pictures titled Moonwalk.

We at IWMBuzz.com had written exclusively about actors Samir Kochhar and Anshuman Pushkar being part of the series. The series is presently being shot, and Samir had confirmed our news report when he had asked him.

We now hear of Manoj Bakshi playing an integral role in Moonwalk.

We buzzed Manoj Bakshi but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.