Exclusive: Myra Singh joins the cast of Kajol starrer series The Trial for Disney+ Hotstar in its Season 2

Talented young actress Myra Singh who has featured in challenging roles in TV shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Maddam Sir, Faltu, Baalveer Returns, will now be seen in the upcoming new season of the popular web series The Trial, featuring Kajol. The popular web series streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s The Good Wife and features Kajol in the lead role. The series is centred on a housewife who, after 10 years, starts working at a law firm to support her family when her husband gets imprisoned. The series was received well, with Kajol’s comeback gaining immense praise. The series was produced by Banijay Asia and creatively helmed by Suparn Verma.

Now, Season 2 of the series is presently being worked out. Kajol will be seen reprising her role of Noyonika Sengupta in it.

IWMBuzz.com have learned that Myra Singh has been added to the cast in Season 2 of The Trial.

As per a reliable source, “Myra will play a significant role, and will be a key member of the main cast.”

We buzzed Myra but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar and at Banijay Asia, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Review of Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile: Dynamic Characterizations And A Compelling Narrative Elevate This Intricate Love Story