Exclusive: Naveen Kasturia to feature in ZEE5’s Mithya 2

Popular actor Naveen Kasturia needs no introduction!! He is known for his power-packed portrayals in projects Bose: Dead /Alive, Thinkistan, TVF Aspirants, TVF Pitchers, Kota Factory and many more. Naveen has rightfully been cast in an interesting role in the upcoming second season of Mithya. Mithya is a psychological thriller drama series helmed by Applause Entertainment and Rose Audio Visual. It streamed on ZEE5.

The concept of the series is adapted from the British television show Cheat. It stars Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Darjeeling, this is a dark and twisted tale of truth and deception laced with numerous secrets and lies. It all starts when Juhi Adhikari, a righteous Hindi Literature professor, accuses her student, Rhea Rajguru of plagiarism in her Literature essay. What happens when an obsessed and impulsive Rhea turns Juhi’s world upside down is what follows the rest of the story.

We now hear of Naveen Kasturia joining the cast of the series in the second season which is presently in the making.

As per a reliable source, “Naveen Kasturia will play an engaging role, something which will be different.”

