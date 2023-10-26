Exclusive: Nehal Chudasama and Shivani Sopori join Rajeev Siddhartha in Gul Khan's web series for Amazon miniTV

Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. One such in the making is Producer Gul Khan’s upcoming web series titled Bohat Heroine Banti Hai. The series is produced by banner Genk Studios. The series as reported by us exclusively at IWMBuzz.com, has dashing actor Rajeev Siddhartha playing the lead. If you have missed reading the story, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of more cast from the series.

Actress, model and pageant holder Nehal Chudasama who was earlier seen in Yash Patnaik’s web series Tum Zakhm Hai, along with Gashmeer Mahajani has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the series.

Actress Shivani Sopori who was last seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, will also play an integral role in the series.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer Gul Khan and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

