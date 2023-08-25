Exclusive: Panchayat fame Sanvikaa roped in for Jio Studios’ Hajamat

Sanvikaa, the popular actress, who is best known for playing lead role of Rinki in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Panchayat, alongside Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, Chandan Roy and Neena Gupta, is all set to entertain her fans in a new film.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actress will be seen joining the cast of Jio Studios’ upcoming film Hajamat. According to reports in the media, Sanjay Mishra and Anshumaan Pushkar are part of the project. As we earlier reported Jameel Khan will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie.

The shooting of this film is taking place at Ram Nagar Fort, Laxman Mandir, Narsingh Mandir, Raja Rani Mahal etc. The line production of the film is MP’s line producer Wasim Ali of The Clown Pictures.

Jio Studios has further produced in its mix of web originals, riveting sagas with powerhouse talent. These include Laal Batti, a political thriller helmed by Prakash Jha (marking Nana Patekar’s debut in OTT & Sanjay Kapoor), Union: The Making of India (Kay Kay Menon, Ashutosh Rana & a stellar ensemble cast), Inspector Avinash (Randeep Hooda & Urvashi Rautela), Rafuchakkar (Maniesh Paul’s debut on OTT), Bajao (Rapper Raftaar’s OTT debut), The Magic of Shiri (Divyanka Tripathi), Doctors (Sharad Kelkar), A Legal Affair (Barkha Singh & Angad Bedi) and many more. Additionally, the studio has built a Mini-Originals slate showcasing slice-of-life content that includes Ishq Next Door (Abhay Mahajan & Natasha Bharadwaj), Do Gubbare (Mohan Agashe & Siddharth Shaw) and Hajamat (Sanjay Mishra & Anshumaan Pushkar).

We buzzed the actress and spokesperson at Jio Studios but did not get revert till we filed the story.

