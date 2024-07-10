Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in Nikkhil Advani’s Freedom At Midnight for Sony LIV

Actor Pawan Chopra who gave an impactful portrayal in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer film Sita Ramam, looks forward to a few grand releases in the OTT space and big screen soon. Pawan is part of the stellar cast of the action, adventure, fantasy-based Telugu film Mirai starring Teja Sajja. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported about him playing a vital role in the YRF Entertainment-helmed film Vijay 69 starring Anupam Kher. Now, news is that Pawan Chopra will be part of the cast of the upcoming Sony LIV series titled Freedom at Midnight which is helmed by Nikkhil Advani as the showrunner. The series is produced by Emmay Entertainment.

Freedom at Midnight is based on the book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins of the same name. It highlights many incidents from the year of India’s Independence and interrelated stories about important events and personalities who played a significant role in writing the country’s history. With Nikkhil Advani as the showrunner, the story has been written by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das and Gundeep Kaur.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Pawan Chopra plays the role of Maulana Azad, the Indian Independence activist.

