Serial Twists Of Last Week (1 – 7 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama with Vanraj bringing Tapish’s mother to stop the wedding. Vanraj revealed before all that Tapish’s mother had killed her own husband and Tapish’s father, and served a jail sentence of 15 years. Tapish revealed the whole story of his father being a drunkard and an abuser. When he was about to kill him, his mother ended up killing her own husband to save her son. Vanraj stopped the wedding while Dimple was in two minds. Anupamaa asked Dimple to think it over and reply. When Vanraj told Dimple not to accept Tapish, Dimple accepted Tapish along with his past. They got married. Anupamaa performed the Gruhapravesh of Tapish and Dimple. The judge of the Superstar Chef competition met Anupamaa and gave back her prize. Adhya asked Anuj that they needed to return to the USA. Anuj for the sake of Adhya, decided to go back. But Adhya fell ill, which postponed their travel plans. Adhya desperately wanted to take her father away to the USA so that they could be with Shruti. Vanraj wanted the builder to start work and gave him the advance. He wanted Anupamaa to sign on the papers.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, major drama when Madhav gifted Abhira a scooter. Abhira was happy, but Dadisa ruined her happiness by dashing her car against the scooter. Armaan revolted before Dadisa that he would inflict pain and suffering upon himself if she hurt Abhira’s feelings. Vidya did not want Madhav to go for a risky encounter. Abhira saved Vidya’s life by saving her from a chandelier accident. Dadisa got angry at Abhira for entering the Poddar house. Vidya asked Abhira to convince Madhav to not go to the encounter. But Madhav left which made Vidya angry at Abhira. Armaan took up Ruhi’s case and promised her that he would get back their property. Abhira got into a deep mess in her first case when she was blamed for bribing the judge. The court ordered Abhira’s card to be confiscated which led to Abhira pleading for justice. Armaan found out about Snajay’s involvement in trapping Abhira. He told Sanjay to hold a press conference to prove Abhira’s innocence, failing which he would resign from Poddar Firm. Dadisa forced Sanjay to hold the press conference and save Abhira. Armaan got to know that Madhav was shot. Armaan and Abhira went to the place of the encounter to save Madhav. They located Madhav and brought him to the hospital. Vidya panicked on hearing about Madhav being shot. She cursed Abhira for sending him to the jaws of death. The doctors wanted AB negative blood which Abhira was ready to give. However, Armaan did not want her to give blood owing to her health complications. But Abhira overcame this phase and gave her blood to Madhav. Madhav recovered, and united with Vidya. Armaan thanked Abhira and hugged her for saving his father. Vidya and Madhav buried their differences and got together. Vidya patched up with Abhira. Vidya wanted to know from Dadisa whether she would agree to Abhira’s entry into the house. Vidya decided to live in the outhouse with her husband and Abhira. The family argued with Dadisa for allowing Abhira to enter the house.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, major drama with the Luthras gaining enough proof to get Palki out of jail. Varun got angry at Kavya for supporting Palki. Shaurya, meanwhile, thought of planning something big against Rajveer. Palki saw Varun with Alia at a tea stall. Shaurya and Sandy joined hands to create a fake proof of Rajveer being a corrupt person. Rajveer and Palki enjoyed time in the rain while Shaurya informed Nidhi about his plan to trap Rajveer. Luthras lost a major tender contract owing to a leak from the company’s side. Rajveer saw Shaurya in a happy zone with the Luthras’ loss. Shaurya executed his plan that led to Rajveer’s arrest. He further forced Palki’s family to stop Palki’s wedding with Rajveer. Palki was afraid of seeing Rajveer being arrested.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, the Gokuldham Society geared up for Popatlal’s big day. Popatlal saw the girl along with Chulbul Pandey and his wife. Pandey questioned Popatlal on many things before drawing a conclusion. Popatlal came clear about his life before the girl. But Madhubala left without giving any clear indication of what she wanted.

Krishna Mohini, the Colors show produced by Boyhood Productions saw over the last week, major drama with Mohini becoming too friendly with Aryaman. She created situations and got pictures clicked of her togetherness with Aryaman. Krishna was told by the pundit of a big problem coming her way that would separate her from the one person she loved. The police got suspicious of Mohini planning her own kidnapping. They arrested her. However, Krishna was shown a proof of how Mohini was innocent and was being framed. Krishna went to the police station and sought Mohini’s bail. She sought forgiveness from Mohini for not believing her. Krishna asked Mohini to stay with them at their house. Krishna and Aryaman expected the other to apologize first. This gave Mohini the chance to plot against Krishna. Mohini ruined the special romantic night that Aryaman and Krishna were about to enjoy. Aryaman had a business outing in Daman. Krishna was worried about him being away from her. Mohini followed Aryaman with the help of Sid to Daman. Sid and Mohini stayed at the same hotel that Aryaman stayed, as worker boys. They set up a camera in Aryaman’s room. Mohini and Sid planned to spike Aryaman’s food and planned to get him in a compromising position for the video to capture Aryaman’s closeness with Mohini. Aryaman ate the food and suffered from dizziness. The power of his room also went off. Mohini dressed up as Krishna, and enticed Aryaman who was not in his full senses. Aryaman saw Krishna in Mohini and got romantic with her. When he fainted, Mohini made use of the situation and tried capturing moments on the video that depicted their closeness. Mohini trapped Aryaman in a sex scandal. When he woke up, Mohini cried and told him about his se*ual act on her. Aryaman refused to accept that he cheated on Krishna. Aryaman was forced to be guilty of his act. Mohini cried that she cheated on her sister-like Krishna. Mohini prompted Aryaman to hide this from Krishna. Krishna came to the hotel room in Daman to enquire about Aryaman’s safety. Aryaman told Krishna everything about him having slept with Mohini the previous night.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, a big drama with Veer coming face to face with Gurnoor and assuming her to be Sahiba. Beeja tried to take Gurnoor away when Veer stopped them. Gurnoor behaved like Sahiba and tried to prove a point to Beeja and her team. Angad’s presence stopped Beeja. Angad took Veer home and promised to tell him the truth. Veer united with his family. Angad questioned Gurnoor about the people trying to take her away. But Gurnoor did not tell him the truth. Garry got to know that Gurnoor planned to fly away using Sahiba’s passport. Gurnoor won the contest but was shocked to see Zoravar as the chief guest. Angad confronted Gurnoor on her plan. Later, Gurnoor left the Brar mansion without anyone’s knowledge. However, when Gurnoor was in trouble at the hands of Zoravar, Angad saved her. Gurnoor came up with the truth that she had fled away from her abusive marriage with Zoravar. Angad was determined to help Gurnoor.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.