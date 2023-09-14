Digital | News

Talented actress, Priya Rore, who made her acting debut on the small screen with the Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, has bagged a new web show. As per a credible source, the diva will join the cast of WatchO’s upcoming web series Jaal. The series is directed by Humayunn and produced by Rudrakshnam Films.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Rajveer Singh Rajput, Yajur Marwah, Enakshi Ganguly, and Anurag Vyas being part of the project.

WatchO is churning out amazing stories and web shows that keep the audience glued to their content. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about the talented actor Ashmit Patel playing the lead in another WatchO series State Vs. Ahuja.

We buzzed the actress but could not get through to him.

We also buzzed the spokesperson of WatchO but did not get a comment on our query.

