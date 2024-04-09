Digital | News

As Gudi Padwa heralds the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, it ignites a wave of fervent celebrations in Maharashtra, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh at the onset of Chaitra. Amidst this auspicious festivity, we exclusively had actors from Watcho Exclusives’ recently released mystery thriller series, ‘Flash’ – Anshul Pandey, Sagar Kapoor, and Khawahish sharing their celebration plans, memories, favourite food, and wishes to celebrate the festive spirit

Actor Anshul Pandey, who plays the titular role of Vansh in Flash, opened up about his memories and shared, “Gudi Padwa holds significant importance in Hindu culture as it marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. I was born in Delhi, where the festival is not widely celebrated. However, since moving to Maharashtra, I have observed that Gudi Padwa is a grand festival here, celebrated by many. It is believed that on this day, Lord Brahma created the universe. The festival also commemorates the victorious return of Ram Bhagwan to Ayodhya. In Mumbai, I know many people who celebrate the festival. They decorate their houses with Toran, especially adorning the entrance with beautiful rangolis.”

He added, “It also signals the arrival of the spring season. In Mumbai, I have enjoyed dishes like puran poli and puri bhaji during the celebrations over the years, cooked by local friends in their households. On this Hindu New Year, I wish everybody prosperity and good luck.”

Sagar Kapoor, who plays the younger brother Aryan in the show expressed, “Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the new year according to the lunar calendar. It’s a time to renew ourselves physically and spiritually, as well as the world around us. Let’s use this festival as an opportunity to commit to building ourselves into healthy human beings.”

Actress Khawahish extended her warm wishes and said, “Happy Gudi Padwa, Happy New Year, Happy Spring, Let’s All Blossom!”

