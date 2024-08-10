Exclusive: Producer Yash Patnaik’s Inspire Films to launch YouTube Channel, Freshh Mint

Producer Yash Patnaik’s banner Inspire Films is getting into a new venture, of launching the banner’s new YouTube channel. Titled as Freshh Mint, Inspire Films’ new YouTube channel will launch soon, is what we hear. The web series Aukaat Se Zyaada will be the first series coming out of the banner.

Aukaat Se Zyaada, we hear will be a youth-based series which will talk about the challenges and aspirations of youngsters. As we know, Yash Patnaik’s banner has given popular and successful shows for television as well as for the OTT platform. This advent into the YouTube space with a new channel will be a new feather in the production house’s profile. The production house is well-known for the youth-based content they have delivered earlier. This has been made capable with the inspiring young team of writers and creatives that they have on board.

We hear that at Freshh Mint, the idea will be to deliver original content which will attract audiences across many regions.

We buzzed Producer Yash Patnaik but did not get through to him.

The producers are known for the projects Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Dear Ishq, Control Room and many more…

The OTT space in today’s time provides immense potential, and YouTube is certainly a means to connect to the audience in this digital age.

