Popular actor Rajniesh Duggall, who is known for his projects like Ek Paheli Leela, Wajah Tum Ho, Aarambh: Kahaani Devsena Kii, Shrimad Bhagwad Mahapuran and Sanjog, is all set to entertain masses in a new web series.

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor will be seen in an upcoming web series Happy Birthday. The actor is currently shooting for the project with the team in Dehradun. The platform on which the series will stream is yet to be finalized.

Rajniesh made his acting debut in 2008 with Vikram Bhatt’s horror thriller movie 1920, alongside Adah Sharma, where he played the lead role of Arjun Rathod, a man who vows to protect his possessed wife. In 2011, Duggal appeared in his next horror thriller Phhir, where he collaborated with Bhatt and Sharma for the second time. He portrayed the role of Kabir Malhotra, a doctor who is in the search of his missing wife (played by Roshni Chopra). In 2012, Duggal appeared in Bhatt’s supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq co-starring Karishma Kapoor and Jimmy Sheirgill. In 2014, Duggal played the role of Deepak in Rajshri Productions’ Samrat & Co.

We buzzed the actor but could not get through to him.

