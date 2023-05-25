ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Ritik Ghanshani joins the cast of Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Ritik Ghanshani, known for his work in projects Shayri Aur Tum, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha and Tuition Ke Baad, has bagged Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 May,2023 12:42:46
Ritik Ghanshani, the young and talented actor, known for his work in projects Shayri Aur Tum, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha and Tuition Ke Baad, has bagged a new web series. As per a credible source, Ritik will be a part of the cast of Amazon miniTV’s web series Pret Boys.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Shardul Pandit playing the lead role in this project. We also wrote about Aanchal Munjal and Ahan Nirban being part of the series, which is directed by Nisheeth Nilkanth and produced by Rusk Media.

We reached out to Ritik and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV series, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

