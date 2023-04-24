ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Satish Badal to feature in Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Satish Badal will be seen in the Bejoy Nambiar series Kaala.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Apr,2023 16:05:54
Exclusive: Satish Badal to feature in Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Actor Satish Badal who is presently seen in the ZEE5 film Mrs Undercover will be seen in the cast of Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming series Kaala. The series is slated to stream on Sony LIV. The series is produced by Bhushan Kumar. Reports of actor Parimal Bhattacharya starring in the series have been written about.

We at IWMBuzz.com recently wrote about Satish being part of the desi Sherlock Holmes series being made. Titled Shekhar Home, the series will have Kay Kay Menon playing Sherlock Holmes, with Ranvir Shorey essaying the role of Dr Watson.

We now hear of Satish playing a football coach in Kaala. Satish was earlier seen in the popular series Khakee.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

