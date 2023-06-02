ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Season 2 of Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness cancelled

Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness starring Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn which was the Indian adaptation of the British series Luther, has not been commissioned for season 2.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Jun,2023 10:39:47
Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, which was supposed to return with season 2, is now said to be cancelled. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the series, which was the Indian adaptation of the British series Luther, has not been commissioned for season 2.

As audiences know, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn made his web series debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.  Applause Entertainment produced the series in association with BBC Studios India. It was helmed by Marathi film “Ventilator” fame director Rajesh Mapuskar. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, and Raashii Khanna played important roles in the story.

Earlier in November, the CEO of Applause Entertainment, Sameer Nair, opened up on Season 2 of this psychological crime thriller. He was quoted saying, “Yes, of course. There is, actually. The original had it too. There is another cool idea that we are working on the side of that, as a parallel sort of thing. So that’s a work in progress. We have all been a little caught up with things going on, so I need to have some discussions with the platform about that. So fingers crossed.”

We contacted the spokesperson at Disney+ Hotstar but did not get a revert until we filed the story. At the same time, Applause Entertainment refused to comment on the story.

