Exclusive: Sonam Arora to feature in Divyanka Tripathi-Eijaz Khan starrer series Adrishyam for Sony LIV

Actress Sonam Arora who was recently seen in the role of a cop in Amazon miniTV’s series Crimes Aaj Kal, is presently shooting for another engaging project on the OTT space. She is presently shooting for the Applause Entertainment-helmed web series titled Adrishyam, which is being made for Sony LIV.

The series Adrishyam will be a thriller. As per media reports, this series has Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan playing the lead roles. This series is for Sony LIV. It is produced by Bombay Show Studios. It will have Divyanka Tripathi and Eijaz Khan playing officers from the Intelligence Bureau, who handle various crime-related cases. The series will have episodic stories is what we hear. We have earlier written about child actor Zara Khan playing the onscreen daughter of Divyanka in the series. If you have missed it, you can check it here.

With the information we have garnered at IWMBuzz.com, Sonam will be part of one such story where she will play the main role.

As for Sonam, she is known for her portrayal of the transgender role in Colors’ Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

