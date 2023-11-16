Exclusive: Sunny Sachdeva and Leena Jumani in upcoming web series Bhoot Mandali

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the Hit Films Production will be producing a web-series named ‘Bhoot Mandali’ for a popular digital platform.

Now coming to the cast, we hear, Sunny Sachdeva and Leena Jumani, has bagged the project. Sunny is known for his work in projects like Sherdil Shergill, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Naagin 6, and Dharam Patnii. Leena rose to fame with projects like Kumkum Bhagya, Maaya 2.

Leena gained popularity with her performance as Tanu Mehta in the popular Indian soap Kumkum Bhagya (2014) as the main antagonist. Jumani entered the television industry by working in Koi Aane Ko Hai (2009). Apart from her laudable performance in Kumkum Bhagya, she has also played notable roles in serials like Bandini (2009), Appnapan… Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan (2022), Ganga Kii Dheej (2010), and Ek Nayi Chhoti Si Zindagi (2011). She has worked in over 20 TV serials. Jumani made her debut in Bollywood films by playing a lead role in Himmatwala (2013) opposite veteran actor Ajay Devgn. She also featured in other films like Sathiyo Chalyo Khodaldham (2014) and Sirf Ek (2022).

Sunny is an actor, known for B.A. Pass 3 (2021), M A PASS (Sarkari Naukri) (2022) and Gandii Baat (2018).

We buzzed the actors but did not get revert.

