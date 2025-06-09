Exclusive: Trinetra Haldar on Playing Aimee in ‘Kankhajura’, Facing Challenges, and Her Dream to Explore Comedy and Rom-Coms

The much-awaited crime thriller web series of 2025 ‘Kankhajura’, which is streaming on SonyLIV, from 30th May 2025, takes the audience into a dark, mysterious and extremely intriguing story. This series is directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai.

We had an exclusive conversation with Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, an important link in this thrilling series, who is playing the character of Aimee in it. Let’s know what her experience was with this character.

Trinetra was asked when she learnt about Kankhajura, what was her instant reaction, was it a yes? She said, “It was definitely a yes, I auditioned for this part with Mukesh Chhabra and met Chandan sir and read the script with him. I was happy to be cast with Roshan Mathew. I’m a fan of him, the story and the nature of it, I was drawn to it. I haven’t done anything as such before”.

Talking about her character she said, “Aimee is a wildchild, striking appearance, she’s tough for the whole world, she has a vulnerable side. Emotionally intense, the thing happening between the brothers, and how she’s stuck. It was interesting”.

Trinetra revealed about one quality she learnt from the starcast, “Sense of work, process of work, teaches you a lot. I like acting workshops and this felt the same, like an opportunity. They are interesting actors”.

She also talked about the challenges she faced, “Playing a character who is going through so much turmoil, physical and emotional abuse, we go through such things in real life as trans individuals. This felt different level. I didn’t take anything lightly, I felt safe around the actors, with some degree of comfort”.

Lastly, Trinetra expressed about the genre she wants to explore, “She says she wants to explore comedy as it is challenging and difficult to get right. In Badhai Do, i did a bit and with the Indian audience, it resonates”.

Trinetra also expressed her love for Rom-com, she’s a huge fan of Julia Roberts and she would love to do something in this genre.

Trinetra’s journey is not just motivating but inspirational to many who only hope to achieve something, her journey gives power that everything is possible for everyone.