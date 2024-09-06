Digital | Editorial

The performances are especially the reason that makes Tanaav 2 a solid series yet again where Vij seems like he hasn't lost any beat, and Gaurav Arora is able to lend subtlety to his act as the new force but once again, Shashank Arora proves and reminds what he is capable of - here as the new Harkat leader.

You seldom find shows and sagas that end with an indefinite conclusion that doesn’t potentially solve things. You see a million shows having cliffhangers but mostly after a certain conclusion to proceedings and that itself is where Tanaav Season 1 stood out ending things in a way that did not say goodbye but still satiated a viewer’s experience in multiple ways. Tanaav Season 2 picks up where things were left off, and once again, you have Manav Vij’s Kabir coming back into action because this time, the action hits a little too close to home.

His reunion with the Special Task Group (STG) was always inevitable but the new enemy in Kashmir is not entirely unfamiliar to him, as Fareed aka Al Damishq (Gaurav Arora) has made his return to Kashmir with nothing but revenge on his mind. Tanaav is able to never lose your focus because of its taut treatment of the screenplay, and consistent rising tension. The battles, shootouts and war situations might seem repetitive but they work in the larger scheme of things once you see the confrontation scenes between key characters. As know, the show is an adaptation of the Israeli megahit, Fauda but considering our backdrop is Kashmir, the creators are understandably set with limitations but Sudhir Mishra and E Niwas do well to stay within that horizon.

Applause Entertainment, the production house behind the series once again showcases a great vision and bravura in committing to a show like this and Season 2 does well to keep that belief intact. One of the biggest positives for Tanaav 2 is the viewer already has a recall value and now, beloved and beloved hated characters as well. And hence, apart from your principal cast, you have returning characters like that of Rajat Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan and Ekta Kaul, who make a significant impact this time around as well.

The performances are especially the reason that makes Tanaav 2 a solid series yet again where Vij seems like he hasn’t lost any beat, and Gaurav Arora is able to lend subtlety to his act as the new force but once again, Shashank Arora proves and reminds what he is capable of – here as the new Harkat leader.

One would remember how Tanaav Season 1 was especially loved for how deftly and articulately Sudhir Mishra was able to handle it and he never loses sight of that careful yet immaculate understanding and portrayal of the conflict this time around as well. The endgame is still a factor that keeps you puzzled and the runtime becomes a concern purely because of how the show’s novelty is now lost. The world-building isn’t new and the twists and turns aren’t entirely impactful but even then, there is a consistent intelligence and sensitivity that makes Tanaav 2 a worthy follow-up and a good watch as well.